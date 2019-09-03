Archive
Tuesday, September 03 2019
ARF Bureau's Economic Research Coordinator, economist Tadevos Avetisyan and economic expert Mesrop Manukyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0131666
Image Code: MHM0131667
Tuesday, September 03 2019
Supporters of the RA second President Robert Kocharyan hold a protest action in front of the RA Constitutional Court in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, September 03 2019
Chair of the RA Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan and founder of ‘Sky Club Armenia’ Armen Sargsyan gave a press conference dedicated to the first flight from Yerevan to Gyumri by Cessna 172 at the ‘Zvartnots’ International Airport
