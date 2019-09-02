Archive
Monday, September 02 2019
A rainbow shines on a rainy day in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131654
Image Code: MHM0131655
Monday, September 02 2019
Director of the Erebuni Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve, co-chair of the Armenian-French archaeological expedition Mikayel Badalyan and French co-chair of the expedition Stefan De Champ are guests in Tesaket press club
