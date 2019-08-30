Archive
Friday, August 30 2019
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131595
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131596
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131597
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131598
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131599
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131600
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131601
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131602
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131603
Preparing for the new school year
Image Code: MHM0131604
Preparing for the new school year
Friday, August 30 2019
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the winners of 'Kangaroo 2019' competition at the RA President's Residence
Friday, August 30 2019
RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Arevik Anapiosyan gives a press conference
