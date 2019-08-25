Archive
Sunday, August 25 2019
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131499
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131500
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131501
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131502
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131503
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131504
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131505
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131506
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131507
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131508
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131509
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131510
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131511
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131512
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131513
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131514
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131519
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131520
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131521
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131522
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131523
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131524
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131525
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131526
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131527
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during an event organized within the framework of ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131528
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131529
Events within the framework of the ‘Gyumri Day 2019’ took place in Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia
Saturday, August 24 2019
Storehouse of ‘Vega’ electronics is on fire in Yerevan, Armenia
