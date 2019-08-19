Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, August 19 2019
Residents of Jermuk and a number of environmentalists hold a protest action against the gold mining of Amulsar in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0131431
Residents of Jermuk and a number of environmentalists hold a protest action against the gold mining of Amulsar in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0131432
Residents of Jermuk and a number of environmentalists hold a protest action against the gold mining of Amulsar in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0131433
Residents of Jermuk and a number of environmentalists hold a protest action against the gold mining of Amulsar in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0131434
Residents of Jermuk and a number of environmentalists hold a protest action against the gold mining of Amulsar in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0131435
Residents of Jermuk and a number of environmentalists hold a protest action against the gold mining of Amulsar in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0131436
Residents of Jermuk and a number of environmentalists hold a protest action against the gold mining of Amulsar in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0131437
Residents of Jermuk and a number of environmentalists hold a protest action against the gold mining of Amulsar in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Monday, August 19 2019
Former member of the coaching staff of the Armenia football team Razmik Grigoryan gave a press conference at the Sputnik Armenia press center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook