Saturday, August 17 2019
A basketball match between the teams of Beverly Hills and Glendale took place during the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0131385
Image Code: MHM0131386
Image Code: MHM0131387
Image Code: MHM0131388
Image Code: MHM0131389
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan handed the trophy to the basketball team of Glendale after winning the basketball tournament of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games
Image Code: MHM0131390
Տhe basketball team of Glendale after winning the tournament of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games
Image Code: MHM0131391
Image Code: MHM0131392
Image Code: MHM0131393
The official closing ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games took place on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Chairman of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises Alexander Yesayan announced the keynote speakers of the WCIT 2019 IT World Conference during a press conference at the Armenia Marriott Hotel
