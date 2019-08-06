Archive
Tuesday, August 06 2019
The official opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games took place at the Stepanakert Republican Stadium named after Stepan Shahumyan, Artsakh Republic
Image Code: MHM0131247
Image Code: MHM0131248
Image Code: MHM0131249
Image Code: MHM0131250
Image Code: MHM0131251
Image Code: MHM0131252
Image Code: MHM0131253
Image Code: MHM0131254
Image Code: MHM0131255
Image Code: MHM0131256
Image Code: MHM0131257
Image Code: MHM0131258
Image Code: MHM0131259
Image Code: MHM0131260
Image Code: MHM0131261
Image Code: MHM0131262
Image Code: MHM0131263
Image Code: MHM0131264
Image Code: MHM0131265
Image Code: MHM0131266
Image Code: MHM0131267
Image Code: MHM0131268
Image Code: MHM0131269
Image Code: MHM0131270
Image Code: MHM0131271
Image Code: MHM0131272
Image Code: MHM0131273
Image Code: MHM0131274
Image Code: MHM0131275
Image Code: MHM0131276
Image Code: MHM0131277
Image Code: MHM0131278
Tuesday, August 06 2019
UEFA Europa qualifying match between FC Ararat-Armenia and FC Saburtalo (Georgia) took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
