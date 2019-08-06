Archive
Tuesday, August 06 2019
UEFA Europa qualifying match between FC Ararat-Armenia and FC Saburtalo (Georgia) took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
Image Code: MHM0131243
Image Code: MHM0131244
Image Code: MHM0131245
Image Code: MHM0131246
The official opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games took place at the Stepanakert Republican Stadium named after Stepan Shahumyan, Artsakh Republic
Advocate Alexander Kochubayev and coordinator of the RA second President Robert Kocharyan’s office Bagrat Mikoyan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
