Wednesday, July 31 2019
People hold a protest action demanding the Council of Elders to make their promises and resolve those problems in front of the Yerevan Municipality
Lieutenant governor of California Eleni Kounalakis and Chairperson of the ANCA Western Region Nora Hovsepian gave a press conference at ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
