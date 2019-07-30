Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, July 30 2019
A press conference on the topic of the ‘Goals of Lake Sevan’s 10th French-Armenian Expedition’ took place in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0131137
A press conference on the topic of the ‘Goals of Lake Sevan’s 10th French-Armenian Expedition’ took place in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0131138
A press conference on the topic of the ‘Goals of Lake Sevan’s 10th French-Armenian Expedition’ took place in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0131139
A press conference on the topic of the ‘Goals of Lake Sevan’s 10th French-Armenian Expedition’ took place in Hayatsk press club
Tuesday, July 30 2019
Director of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the RA NAS Pavel Avetisyan, Head of ‘Zorats Karer’ historical and cultural reserve’s archaeological expedition Ashot Piliposyan and Hripsime Harutyunyan are guests in Tesaket press club
Monday, July 29 2019
Head of the office of the second Armenian President, Ph.D. in Political Science Viktor Soghomonyan gave a press conference at the Sputnik Armenia press center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook