Friday, July 26 2019
General rehearsal of ‘Otello’ opera took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0131102
General rehearsal of ‘Otello’ opera took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0131103
General rehearsal of ‘Otello’ opera took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0131104
Maestro Eduard Topchyan holds a briefing during the general rehearsal of ‘Otello’ opera at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0131105
Maestro Eduard Topchyan holds a briefing during the general rehearsal of ‘Otello’ opera at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Leader of the National Self-Determination Union Paruyr Hayrikyan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
