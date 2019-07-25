Archive
Thursday, July 25 2019
Council of Europe Office in Yerevan holds an awards ceremony for the essay contest under the title of ‘How do you imagine the European citizen of the future’ dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe
A plenary session of the Public Council of Armenia took place at Ani Plaza Hotel
Thursday, July 25 2019
‘Political Dialogue’ organization has organized a working discussion on the implementation of the employment rights in the Republic of Armenia at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
