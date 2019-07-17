Archive
Wednesday, July 17 2019
Members of Prosperous Armenia faction hold a working discussion on ‘Problems of Lake Sevan and Ways to Solve them’ at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0130963
Members of Prosperous Armenia faction hold a working discussion on ‘Problems of Lake Sevan and Ways to Solve them’ at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0130964
Members of Prosperous Armenia faction hold a working discussion on ‘Problems of Lake Sevan and Ways to Solve them’ at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0130965
Members of Prosperous Armenia faction hold a working discussion on ‘Problems of Lake Sevan and Ways to Solve them’ at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0130966
Members of Prosperous Armenia faction hold a working discussion on ‘Problems of Lake Sevan and Ways to Solve them’ at the RA National Assembly
Wednesday, July 17 2019
Former Portuguese professional football player Nuno Gomes paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Wednesday, July 17 2019
Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, held a conference at the AGBU office “On Human Rights”
