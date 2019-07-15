Archive
Monday, July 15 2019
NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs holds a working discussion at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0130938
Image Code: MHM0130939
Image Code: MHM0130940
Monday, July 15 2019
The park in the center of Yerevan opened after reconstruction, called “New Yerevan”. This place became immediately popular with tourists and locals
Monday, July 15 2019
Head of the Food Security State Service Grigor Grigoryan is guest in Henaran press club
