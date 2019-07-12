Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, July 12 2019
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Armenia Fund for State Interests and ՛Masdar՛ Arabic company at Alexander Hotel
Image Code: MHM0130911
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Armenia Fund for State Interests and ՛Masdar՛ Arabic company at Alexander Hotel
Image Code: MHM0130912
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Armenia Fund for State Interests and ՛Masdar՛ Arabic company at Alexander Hotel
Image Code: MHM0130913
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Armenia Fund for State Interests and ՛Masdar՛ Arabic company at Alexander Hotel
Friday, July 12 2019
A press conference dedicated to a large-scale event to be held at Garni Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas and Hovhannes Tumanyan's birthday took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook