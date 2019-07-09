Archive
Tuesday, July 09 2019
An exhibition under the title of 'The Cinema Temple' exhibition dedicated to Sergey Parajanov's 95th anniversary opened at the Rossiya Cinema
Image Code: MHM0130830
Image Code: MHM0130831
Image Code: MHM0130832
Image Code: MHM0130833
Tuesday, July 09 2019
Newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Tuesday, July 09 2019
Hearings of Manvel Grigoryan’s and Nazik Amiryan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts
