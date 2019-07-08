Archive
Monday, July 08 2019
Artistic director and principal conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan gives a press conference at ‘BURO’
Monday, July 08 2019
Members of the RPA Margarit Yesayan and Azat Arshakyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Sunday, July 07 2019
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
