Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, July 07 2019
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130787
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130788
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130789
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130790
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130791
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130792
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130793
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130794
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130795
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0130796
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Sunday, July 07 2019
Opening the stars perpetuating the memory Bagrat Hovhannisyan, Arman Manaryan and Genadi Melkonyan took place on Charles Aznavour Square
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook