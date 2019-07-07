Archive
Sunday, July 07 2019
Opening the stars perpetuating the memory Bagrat Hovhannisyan, Arman Manaryan and Genadi Melkonyan took place on Charles Aznavour Square
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Catholicos Karekin II conducts a Holy Liturgy and priesthood ordinance at St. Grigor Lusavorich church in Yerevan
