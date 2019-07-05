Archive
Friday, July 05 2019
A protest action under the slogan of 'Protect the Constitution' took place in front of the RA Presidential Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130768
A protest action under the slogan of 'Protect the Constitution' took place in front of the RA Presidential Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130769
A protest action under the slogan of 'Protect the Constitution' took place in front of the RA Presidential Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130770
A protest action under the slogan of 'Protect the Constitution' took place in front of the RA Presidential Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130771
A protest action under the slogan of 'Protect the Constitution' took place in front of the RA Presidential Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130772
A protest action under the slogan of 'Protect the Constitution' took place in front of the RA Presidential Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130773
A protest action under the slogan of 'Protect the Constitution' took place in front of the RA Presidential Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, July 05 2019
Military shoulder marks awarding ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Residence
