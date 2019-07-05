Archive
Friday, July 05 2019
Military shoulder marks awarding ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0130756
Image Code: MHM0130757
Military shoulder marks awarding ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0130758
Military shoulder marks awarding ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0130759
RA President Armen Sarkissian hands military shoulder mark to Artur Vanetsyan at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0130760
RA President Armen Sarkissian hands military shoulder mark to Temur Shahnazaryan at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0130761
RA President Armen Sarkissian hands military shoulder mark to Valeri Osipyan at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0130762
RA President Armen Sarkissian hands military shoulder mark to Grigori Hayrapetov at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0130763
RA President Armen Sarkissian hands military shoulder mark to Onik Gasparyan at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0130764
Military shoulder marks awarding ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Residence. Artur Davtyan
Image Code: MHM0130765
Military shoulder marks awarding ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Residence. Hayk Grigoryan
Image Code: MHM0130766
Military shoulder marks awarding ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Residence. Sasun Khachatryan
Image Code: MHM0130767
Military shoulder marks awarding ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Residence
