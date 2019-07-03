Archive
Wednesday, July 03 2019
The official opening ceremony of the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0130726
Image Code: MHM0130727
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the official opening ceremony of the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0130728
Image Code: MHM0130729
Wednesday, July 03 2019
A concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of RA People's Artist, conductor Yuri Davtyan took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Wednesday, July 03 2019
An exhibition under the title of 'Komitas-Tumanyan' dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the great Armenians opened at the RA Artists' Union
