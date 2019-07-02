Archive
Tuesday, July 02 2019
Hearing of the former general Manvel Grigoryan’s case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts
Image Code: MHM0130686
Image Code: MHM0130687
Image Code: MHM0130688
Image Code: MHM0130689
Image Code: MHM0130690
Image Code: MHM0130691
Image Code: MHM0130692
Image Code: MHM0130693
Image Code: MHM0130694
Image Code: MHM0130695
Tuesday, July 02 2019
Graduation ceremony of the Lomonosov Yerevan State University Yerevan branch took place
Tuesday, July 02 2019
A press conference on the topic of the ‘The issue of the Little Singers of Armenia’ took place at the Media Center
