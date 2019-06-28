Archive
Friday, June 28 2019
A public discussion on the topic of 'The issues of modernization of the state. Vision and Strategy' took place at Ani Plaza Hotel
Friday, June 28 2019
Organizers of the 'Golden Apricot' Yerevan International Film Festival gave a press conference at Ani Plaza Hotel
Friday, June 28 2019
An Armenian-Georgian business forum took place in Dilijan of Tavush Province, Armenia
