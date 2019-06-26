Archive
Wednesday, June 26 2019
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0130601
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Vahe Enfiajyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0130603
Members of 'My Step' faction Suren Grigoryan, Artak Manukyan and Anna Karapetyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0130606
Members of the ‘Bright Armenia’ faction Karen Simonyan and Ani Samsonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly
Wednesday, June 26 2019
Politician Gurgen Yeghiazaryan and political analyst Menua Harutyunyan are guests in Henaran press club
Tuesday, June 25 2019
Robert Kocharyan voluntary presented to the Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary
