Friday, June 21 2019
People hold a protest action against Hrayr Tovmasyan in front of the RA Constitutional Court
Image Code: MHM0130503
Image Code: MHM0130504
Image Code: MHM0130505
Image Code: MHM0130506
Verdges Gaspari hold a protest action against Hrayr Tovmasyan in front of the RA Constitutional Court
Image Code: MHM0130507
Friday, June 21 2019
Leading Researcher of the Euro-Atlantic Security Center at the MGIMO Institute Sergey Markedonov gives a press conference at Novosti-Armenia press center
Friday, June 21 2019
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
