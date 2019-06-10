Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, June 10 2019
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130247
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130248
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130249
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130250
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130255
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130256
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130257
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130258
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0130259
Presidential Awards Ceremony took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Monday, June 10 2019
Chairman of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression Ashot Melikyan, Director of 'Tsayg' TV Company Margarita Minasyan and advocate Ara Ghazaryan are guests at the Media Center
Monday, June 10 2019
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of 'Year of Armenian Presidency in EEU Challenges and Opportunities' took place at the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook