Tuesday, June 04 2019
‘ORBIS’ video mapping installation implemented with the support of the Embassy of Italy in Armenia was presented at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130131
Image Code: MHM0130132
Image Code: MHM0130133
Image Code: MHM0130134
Image Code: MHM0130135
Image Code: MHM0130136
Image Code: MHM0130137
Tuesday, June 04 2019
A press conference took place at the Russian Drama Theatre Named After K. Stanislavsky
