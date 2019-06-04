Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, June 04 2019
French Embassy in Armenia and Armenian Football Federation organized a press conference to present the 8th Women's Football Championship in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130117
French Embassy in Armenia and Armenian Football Federation organized a press conference to present the 8th Women's Football Championship in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130118
French Embassy in Armenia and Armenian Football Federation organized a press conference to present the 8th Women's Football Championship in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130119
French Embassy in Armenia and Armenian Football Federation organized a press conference to present the 8th Women's Football Championship in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130123
French Embassy in Armenia and Armenian Football Federation organized a press conference to present the 8th Women's Football Championship in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130124
Demonstrative training of the Armenia women's national football team ahead of the 8th Women's Football Championship in Armenia took place near the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130125
Demonstrative training of the Armenia women's national football team ahead of the 8th Women's Football Championship in Armenia took place near the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0130126
Demonstrative training of the Armenia women's national football team with the Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote took place ahead of the 8th Women's Football Championship in Armenia
Tuesday, June 04 2019
A press conference took place at the Russian Drama Theatre Named After K. Stanislavsky
Tuesday, June 04 2019
Members of the Armenia-Kazakhstan Friendship Group gave a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook