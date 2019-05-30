Archive
Thursday, May 30 2019
A protest action took place in front of the RA Government's building
Image Code: MHM0130014
Mothers of soldiers who died in army hold a protest action in front of the RA Government building
Image Code: MHM0130015
Mothers of soldiers who died in army hold a protest action in front of the RA Government building
Image Code: MHM0130016
Mothers of soldiers who died in army hold a protest action in front of the RA Government building
Image Code: MHM0130017
A protest action took place in front of the RA Government's building
Image Code: MHM0130018
Mothers of soldiers who died in army hold a protest action in front of the RA Government building
RA Government’s session took place
