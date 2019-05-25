Archive
Saturday, May 25 2019
A group if activists hold a protest action demanding independent judicial system on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129925
Image Code: MHM0129926
Image Code: MHM0129927
Image Code: MHM0129928
Image Code: MHM0129929
Image Code: MHM0129930
Image Code: MHM0129931
Image Code: MHM0129932
An exhibition under the title of ‘Burned Archives’ opened within the framework of the ‘Art Week’ cultural program at the RA National Gallery
Friday, May 24 2019
Artistic director of the Russian Drama Theatre Named after K. Stanislavsky Karen Nersisyan and Yuri Igitkhanyan gave a press conference
