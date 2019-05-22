Archive
Wednesday, May 22 2019
Students of the the Yerevan Institute of Theater and Cinematography hold a protest action against the newly appointed rector of the institute
Image Code: MHM0129865
Image Code: MHM0129866
Image Code: MHM0129867
Image Code: MHM0129868
Image Code: MHM0129869
French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen and composer Yervand Yerznkyan gave a press conference in ‘Armenpress’ state news agency ahead of Rosy Armen's jubilee concert in Yerevan, Armenia
