Wednesday, May 22 2019
French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen and composer Yervand Yerznkyan gave a press conference in ‘Armenpress’ state news agency ahead of Rosy Armen's jubilee concert in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129860
Image Code: MHM0129861
Composer Yervand Yerznkyan gave a press conference in ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
Image Code: MHM0129862
French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen gave a press conference in ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
Wednesday, May 22 2019
Students of the the Yerevan Institute of Theater and Cinematography hold a protest action against the newly appointed rector of the institute
Wednesday, May 22 2019
RA Acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan and director of the Sports and Concert Complex after K. Demirchyan Karen Ghazaryan gave a press conference ahead of the concert dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Charles Aznavour
