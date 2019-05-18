Archive
Saturday, May 18 2019
Supporters of the RA second President Robert Kocharyan and members of 'Privet Rob and Mercenaries' initiative hold a protest action in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Judgement on Robert Kocharyan's case was announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, May 18 2019
Founding Congress of 'One Armenia' centrist party took place at Armenia Marriott Hotel
