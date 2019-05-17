Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, May 17 2019
A press conference within the framework of the Night of Museums pan-European event took place at the Museum of Literature and Art after Yeghishe Charents
Image Code: MHM0129771
A press conference within the framework of the Night of Museums pan-European event took place at the Museum of Literature and Art after Yeghishe Charents
Image Code: MHM0129772
A press conference within the framework of the Night of Museums pan-European event took place at the Museum of Literature and Art after Yeghishe Charents
Image Code: MHM0129773
A press conference within the framework of the Night of Museums pan-European event took place at the Museum of Literature and Art after Yeghishe Charents
Friday, May 17 2019
International expert Suren Sargsyan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook