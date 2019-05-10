Archive
Friday, May 10 2019
General director of Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival Hasmik Hovhannisyan, designer of the GAIFF official logo William Karapetyan and head of the International Department of the GAIFF gave a press conference at Ani Plaza Hotel
Tuesday, May 07 2019
A khachkar was placed on the Talin Memorial Forest of Aragatsotn Province opened with the support of the American-Armenian writer Anya Astvatsaturyan and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Massacres in Baku
