Tuesday, May 07 2019
A khachkar was placed on the Talin Memorial Forest of Aragatsotn Province opened with the support of the American-Armenian writer Anya Astvatsaturyan and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Massacres in Baku
Image Code: MHM0129482
Image Code: MHM0129483
Image Code: MHM0129484
Image Code: MHM0129485
Image Code: MHM0129486
A tree planting took place in Talin Memorial Forest of Aragatsotn Province opened with the support of the American-Armenian writer Anya Astvatsaturyan and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Massacres in Baku
Image Code: MHM0129487
Image Code: MHM0129488
Image Code: MHM0129489
A tree planting took place in Talin Memorial Forest of Aragatsotn Province opened with the support of the American-Armenian writer Anya Astvatsaturyan and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Massacres in Baku
Friday, May 10 2019
General director of Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival Hasmik Hovhannisyan, designer of the GAIFF official logo William Karapetyan and head of the International Department of the GAIFF gave a press conference at Ani Plaza Hotel
Friday, May 10 2019
՚Alarm’ initiative holds a protest action in front of the RA Government’s Building
