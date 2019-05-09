Archive
Thursday, May 09 2019
The 74th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War in Victory Park, Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0129523
People pay a visit to Victory Park on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War
Image Code: MHM0129524
People pay a visit to Victory Park on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War
Image Code: MHM0129525
People pay a visit to Victory Park on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War
Image Code: MHM0129527
RA President Armen Sarkissian and other high officials pay a visit to Victory Park to lay flowers at the eternal flame on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War
Image Code: MHM0129528
RA President Armen Sarkissian and other high officials pay a visit to Victory Park to lay flowers at the eternal flame on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War
Image Code: MHM0129529
Armenian higher officials paid tribute on the occasion of the Victory day in the Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129530
Armenian higher officials paid tribute on the occasion of the Victory day in the Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129531
Wreaths and flowers are laid on Unknown Soldier's Tomb in Victory Park in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0129532
Wreaths and flowers are laid on Unknown Soldier's Tomb in Victory Park in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0129533
RA President Armen Sarkissian and other high officials pay a visit to Victory Park to lay flowers at the eternal flame on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War
Image Code: MHM0129534
RA President Armen Sarkissian and and Catholicos Karekin II paid tribute on the occasion of the Victory day in the Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129535
RA President Armen Sarkissian and and Catholicos Karekin II paid tribute on the occasion of the Victory day in the Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129536
RA President Armen Sarkissian and and Catholicos Karekin II paid tribute on the occasion of the Victory day in the Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 08 2019
Final match of the Armenian Cup 2018/2019 between FC Alashkert and FC Lori took place at Banants Stadium
