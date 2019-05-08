Archive
Wednesday, May 08 2019
Final match of the Armenian Cup 2018/2019 between FC Alashkert and FC Lori took place at Banants Stadium
The winner of the Armenian Cup 2018/2019 is FC Alashkert
The winner of the Armenian Cup 2018/2019 is FC Alashkert
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the veterans of the war at the RA Presidential Palace
