Tuesday, May 07 2019
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State George Kent signed a memorandum of understanding
Image Code: MHM0129476
Tuesday, May 07 2019
Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State George Kent hold briefing after the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue sitting in Yerevan, Armenia
