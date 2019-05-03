Archive
Football players from Ararat 73 Nikolay Ghazaryan, Rafael Vahanyan and director of the chess junior sports school Gagik Petrosyan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Friday, May 03 2019
Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra Vahan Martirosyan and Artistic Director and Conductor of the State Jazz Orchestra Armen Hyusnunts gave a press conference at the Sputnik Armenia press center
Friday, May 03 2019
Taxi drivers have blocked Abovyan-Koryun crossroad in Yerevan, Armenia
