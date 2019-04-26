Archive
Friday, April 26 2019
Creative Armenia organized an event dedicated to the current and new launching programs of the organization at ‘Pahest 33’ in Yerevna, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129237
Image Code: MHM0129238
Image Code: MHM0129239
RA President Armen Sarkissian holds an opening speech during an event dedicated to the current and new launching programs of the Creative Armenia organization at ‘Pahest 33’ in Yerevna, Armenia
Friday, April 26 2019
Premiere of the ‘Love Menu’ mono comedy dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Narek Duryan took place at Bohem Theater in Yerevan
Friday, April 26 2019
RA President Armen Sarkissian received credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Qatar to Armenia
