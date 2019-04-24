Archive
Wednesday, April 24 2019
The 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0129158
People lay flowers during a commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129159
People lay flowers during a commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129160
People lay flowers during a commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129161
People lay flowers during a commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129162
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129163
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129164
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129165
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129167
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan lay flowers during a commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129168
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129169
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129170
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129171
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129172
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129173
People attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129174
People attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129175
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan lay flowers during a commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129176
People attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129177
People attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129178
Ambassador of U.S. to Armenia lynne Tracy on the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide pays a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129179
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, April 23 2019
Torchlight procession in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
