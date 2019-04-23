Archive
Tuesday, April 23 2019
Torchlight procession in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0129130
Torchlight procession in commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide began from Freedom Square heading to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129131
Image Code: MHM0129132
A Turkish flag was burnt on Freedom Square ahead of the march with torches in commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0129133
Image Code: MHM0129134
Image Code: MHM0129135
Image Code: MHM0129136
Image Code: MHM0129137
Image Code: MHM0129138
Image Code: MHM0129139
Image Code: MHM0129140
Image Code: MHM0129141
Image Code: MHM0129142
Image Code: MHM0129143
Image Code: MHM0129144
Image Code: MHM0129145
Image Code: MHM0129146
Image Code: MHM0129147
Image Code: MHM0129148
Image Code: MHM0129149
Image Code: MHM0129150
Image Code: MHM0129151
Image Code: MHM0129152
Image Code: MHM0129155
Image Code: MHM0129156
Image Code: MHM0129157
Tuesday, April 23 2019
Demonstrative performances of teqball sport took place at the Armenian State University of Economics
