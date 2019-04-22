Archive
Monday, April 22 2019
USAID jointly with the Center for Agribusiness and Rural Development (CARD) officially announced the launch the ‘Rural Economic Development - New Economic Opportunities’ program at Radisson Blu Hotel
Image Code: MHM0129105
Image Code: MHM0129106
Image Code: MHM0129107
Image Code: MHM0129108
Monday, April 22 2019
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Faculty of Economics and Management of the Yerevan State University
Monday, April 22 2019
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
