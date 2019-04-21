Archive
Sunday, April 21 2019
Celebration of the Easter at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0129073
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129074
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129075
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129076
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129077
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and RA President Armen Sarkissian during the Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129078
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129079
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129080
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129081
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129082
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129083
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129084
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129085
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and RA President Armen Sarkissian during the Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129086
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129087
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129088
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129089
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan light candles after the Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129090
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0129091
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Friday, April 19 2019
Concert of the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra and the 5th Season took place at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
