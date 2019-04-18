Archive
Thursday, April 18 2019
A press conference on the situation around the cement bill took place at Ani Plaza Hotel
Image Code: MHM0129042
Image Code: MHM0129043
Image Code: MHM0129044
Thursday, April 18 2019
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
