Thursday, April 18 2019
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0129045
Image Code: MHM0129046
Image Code: MHM0129047
Image Code: MHM0129048
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0129049
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0129050
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0129051
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0129052
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0129053
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0129054
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0129055
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
A press conference on the situation around the cement bill took place at Ani Plaza Hotel
A press conference ahead of the 58th International Biennale of Art in Venice took place at the AGBU
