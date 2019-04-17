Archive
Wednesday, April 17 2019
Members of the 'Democratic Unity' initiative group Kamo Asatryan and Hrayr Azizbekyan gave a press conference at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0129021
Image Code: MHM0129022
Image Code: MHM0129023
Wednesday, April 17 2019
Political commentators Armen Baghdasaryan, Hakob Badalyan and political scientist Edgar Vardanyan are guests in 'Article 3' press club
Wednesday, April 17 2019
The opening ceremony of the international specialized exhibition 'Education and Career Expo -2019' took place at Yerevan Expo Center
