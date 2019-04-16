Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, April 16 2019
A press conference dedicated to the original concert under the title of ‘Gate of Frequency’ took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0129006
Grammy Award Winner Arto Tuncboyaciyan, RA Honored Artist Vahagn Hayrapetyan and Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra Vahan Martirosyan gave a press conference ahead of ‘Gate of Frequency’ concert at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0129007
Grammy Award Winner Arto Tuncboyaciyan, RA Honored Artist Vahagn Hayrapetyan and Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra Vahan Martirosyan gave a press conference ahead of ‘Gate of Frequency’ concert at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0129008
Grammy Award Winner Arto Tuncboyaciyan, RA Honored Artist Vahagn Hayrapetyan and Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra Vahan Martirosyan gave a press conference ahead of ‘Gate of Frequency’ concert at Sputnik Armenia press center
Tuesday, April 16 2019
The Police Day is celebrated in Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook